Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos address fans’ comments about ‘stuffing his pants’ after Halloween throwback photo

Ripa shared a wholesome Halloween post, but Instagram users got preoccupied with Consuelos’ costume

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Kelly Ripa shared a throwback slideshow of how her family has celebrated Halloween on Thursday, but Instagram users were more preoccupied with what her husband was wearing in the last slide.

Mark Consuelos, 49, wore a form-fitting motorcycle cop uniform that was meant to resemble Frank Poncherello from the TV show “CHiPS,” which aired from 1977 to 1983. The actor’s sideways post and Halloween outfit led social media jokesters to comment on the appearance of Consuelos’ nether regions.

“Your husband stuffed his pants,” one commenter wrote.

“Hey Kelly is that a banana in @instasuelos pants or was he just Happy to see you #luckygirl,” another user wrote in an emoji-filled comment.

“Ponch has hidden all his past arrests in his shorts lol,” another user joked.

Consuelos did not sit idly by while Instagram users ogled his form, however.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 49, addressed the "Riverdale" actor's past Halloween costume after social media users questioned what was going on with his pants. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” he wrote under his wife’s post.

“Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Ripa questioned to the actor.

“Pretty sure,” he replied back.

Though, not all fans let Consuelos off the hook with his shadowy excuse.

“Well is the shadow seeing anybody,” a user wrote back.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 24 years, and the famous couple are parents to three children: Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

They are known to be flirty in their social media posts.

Last week, Ripa shared a photo of herself in bed with a shirtless Consuelos on Instagram with the caption: “One year ago and still a full #humpday #mood this man eats #pbandj.”

