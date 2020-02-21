Kelly Ripa shows off Mark Consuelos and kids in throwback photo from 2001

Kelly Ripa shared a 19-year-old throwback photo on her Instagram Thursday that shows her first two kids and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The talk show host, 49, posted a snap from a family trip to Hawaii in 2001. In the image, Consuelos is holding their daughter, Lola, who was less than a year old at the time, while the couple’s eldest son, Michael, sits on his dad’s lap. The kids are dressed in Hawaiian-print shirts while their dad opted for a simple black t-shirt and gray pants. The trio are all smiles in the photo, presumably taken by Ripa.

“#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy,” Ripa captioned the post.

Consuelos took notice, taking to the comments to write: “OMG!!!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Ripa added to the comments of her own post writing: “@aconsuelos i can’t. I simply cannot…….why so fast?”

Lola is now 18 and Michael is 22. The couple is also parents to youngest son Joaquin, 16.

Ripa’s Instagram is riddled with countless throwback photos of her family from the past two decades. As People notes, she recently spoke on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” about how she gets emotional while watching old home movies with the family.

“Mark was home and we were watching these movies together and he reached over and he grabbed my hand and he said, ‘We’ve really built a life together.’ And I got so emotional,” she revealed. “When you cry in front of your kids, it terrifies them. They’re just not sure why. They were like, ‘Why are you crying? Are you okay?’ I was like, ‘No, these are tears of joy. These aren’t tears of anger or rage.’”

Ripa continued: “He reached over and he just touched me with his hand on my hand and I just got very emotional. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be [an old married couple], sitting on the beach, sending pictures to the kids.'”