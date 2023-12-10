Taylor Swift eyes down Bills players ahead of Chiefs game

Taylor Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the team took on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and before the network cameras got to see her in the suite, it was the Buffalo Bills who got the first look.

NFL Network’s James Palmer was in the Bills’ tunnel as the team prepared to go out on the field. Trailing behind them, clomping down the ramp, was Swift. She was in a black pea coat and a sweater, hoping to see the Chiefs get back in the win column.

It didn’t seem like the Bills players noticed her coming. Gabe Davis was putting his helmet back on while Dalton Kincaid was getting ready to run onto the field with his team.

It was Swift’s first NFL game since the bombshell Time interview as she was named the magazine’s "Person of the Year" for 2023. She made plenty of comments that got the attention of the NFL world.

Among the topics of discussion was how "football is awesome" and she was "missing out" her entire life. She also talked about how her and Kelce started dating in the first place.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

She also drew attention for her "dads, Brads and Chads remark."

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she said.

"I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

On Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce had three catches for 42 yards at halftime.