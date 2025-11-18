Keith Urban performs at Trump's Mar-a-Lago party for billionaire Anthony Pratt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban performed at a private party attended by President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the country star attended and performed a series of songs at Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, 79, was spotted sitting next to Pratt at the event.

According to Axios, Pratt donated $10 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign, and in April, pledged $5 billion to support Trump’s call to reindustrialize the U.S.

In videos posted to social media by Florida real estate agent Tali Israel, Urban performed Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" and Bob Marley's "Is This Love."

Urban's performance sparked mixed reactions from fans.

"Wow!! Amazing evening with legends and the best President ever!" one person commented on Instagram.

"I don’t know if I can love @keithurban anymore then I already do," another person wrote.

"First, Keith covers LOTS of artists," one user wrote on X. "He sang that song at every tour show this year. He sang Bob Marley too, which he has done for years. Is that controversial? Second, it was a private show for Pratt Industries. NOT The President. Anthony Pratt is an Aussie businessman."

Others criticized Urban for the performance, with one person commenting, "Let’s boycott Keith Urban from everything and everywhere!"

"Well, Keith Urban is no longer on my playlist. What an epic failure and disappointment," another added.

Urban's decision to play "Pink Pony Club" doesn't come as a surprise to his fans.

The country star has performed "Pink Pony Club" during his recent concerts and previously opened up about why Roan's song resonates with him so much.

"Who doesn’t want to find a safe place, wherever that is? You just want to find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there," Urban said during an appearance on the Canadian web series "Intimate and Interactive." "God, that speaks to me."

Representatives for Urban and for the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.