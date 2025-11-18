Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban performs at Trump's Mar-a-Lago party for billionaire Anthony Pratt

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Keith Urban on what inspires him when it comes to picking songs Video

Keith Urban on what inspires him when it comes to picking songs

The Grammy award-winning star discusses what he thinks about when he is picking which songs to record.

Keith Urban performed at a private party attended by President Donald Trump. 

On Saturday, the country star attended and performed a series of songs at Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, 79, was spotted sitting next to Pratt at the event.

According to Axios, Pratt donated $10 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign, and in April, pledged $5 billion to support Trump’s call to reindustrialize the U.S.

President Donald Trump, Keith Urban

Keith Urban performed at a private Mar-a-Lago party attended by President Donald Trump. (Getty Images; Tali Israel Instagram)

In videos posted to social media by Florida real estate agent Tali Israel, Urban performed Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" and Bob Marley's "Is This Love."

Urban's performance sparked mixed reactions from fans. 

"Wow!! Amazing evening with legends and the best President ever!" one person commented on Instagram.  

"I don’t know if I can love @keithurban anymore then I already do," another person wrote.

Keith Urban, President Donald Trump and Anthony Pratt

Keith Urban performed for a crowd at the private event, which included Trump and Anthony Pratt. (Tali Israel Instagram)

"First, Keith covers LOTS of artists," one user wrote on X. "He sang that song at every tour show this year. He sang Bob Marley too, which he has done for years. Is that controversial? Second, it was a private show for Pratt Industries. NOT The President. Anthony Pratt is an Aussie businessman."

Others criticized Urban for the performance, with one person commenting, "Let’s boycott Keith Urban from everything and everywhere!"

"Well, Keith Urban is no longer on my playlist. What an epic failure and disappointment," another added. 

Urban's decision to play "Pink Pony Club" doesn't come as a surprise to his fans.

Keith Urban sports black blazer and shirt

Urban has performed "Pink Pony Club" multiple times throughout his tour. (Vivien Killilea)

The country star has performed "Pink Pony Club" during his recent concerts and previously opened up about why Roan's song resonates with him so much. 

"Who doesn’t want to find a safe place, wherever that is? You just want to find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there," Urban said during an appearance on the Canadian web series "Intimate and Interactive." "God, that speaks to me."

Representatives for Urban and for the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

