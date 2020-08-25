Keanu Reeves admits he 'wanted to play Wolverine' but jokes it's 'too late'

Keanu Reeves is best known for his character Neo in the "Matrix" trilogy but the actor would have loved to have stepped into another role.

The actor, 55, revealed on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show that he dreamed of playing Wolverine, the character from the X-Men superhero franchise portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

Reeves said, "I always wanted to play Wolverine."

Alex Winter, Reeves' co-star in "Bill & Ted Face the Music," chimed in, "It’s not too late. It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine. I’m just going to leave that there."

Reeves joked, "It is too late. I'm all good with it now."

Cohen asked, "Keanu is that real? Did you really want to play Wolverine?"

"Frank Miller’s Wolverine?" replied Reeves. "For sure."

Jackman landed the role in 2000 and played the mutant character for almost two decades before his final movie as Logan/Wolverine in 2017.

The Australian star spoke to Fox News previously about saying goodbye to the character,

"I don't think I could have made this movie ['Logan'] if I hadn't made the choice that it was my last time," he shared. "When you play a character for 17 years, and I knew in my heart this was the right time, then instantly I was very excited about what we could do but also very protective."

"This is very personal, and the stakes were super high for me. When you try to make the definitive movie about a character, for me, I think what’s always defined him or what makes him really cool and bad… what people love about him – is actually his humanity more than his superhero abilities," he added.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.