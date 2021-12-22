Keanu Reeves, Drew Barrymore recall motorcycle joyride on actress' 16th birthday: 'Irresponsibly fast'

Keanu Reeves had a fun birthday present for Drew Barrymore back in the day.

The two starred together in 1986's made-for-TV movie "Babes in Toyland" when Barrymore, now 46, was still a budding starlet. Reeves, now 57, is about 11 years her senior.

During the "Matrix" actor's recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the two reminisced over their longstanding friendship, which dates back about 35 years.

"Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?" Barrymore asked. She said that she recalled celebrating her 16th birthday at a "club" and encouraged Reeves to chime in should he remember any details differently.

"You walked in, and you grabbed my hand, and you took me outside, and you put me on your motorcycle," she began.

"Oh my," the actor responded.

Barrymore continued: "And we drove at the warp speed of my life. We went, and you took me on the ride of my life."

The actress remembered feeling "so free" at the time.

"It was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy and I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling," she said.

Reeves said that he couldn't remember where he took her for their joyride, but Barrymore said she walked back into her party "skipping" with glee after he dropped her off.

"I didn't even think of it as a sweet 16, but I'm now realizing, you can't have a better sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is," Barrymore gushed.

"We probably went fast," Reeves responded with a smile. Barrymore joked that it was perhaps "irresponsibly fast."

"Riding your bike is thrilling and there is a freedom to it, back in those beautiful days," the actor continued.