Katy Perry 'struggled for months' to release vulnerable new song about failed romance

Days after the release of her latest single, "Bandaids" — a hit that hints at her failed romance with Orlando Bloom — Katy Perry said she "struggled" with the idea of sharing such a vulnerable song.

On Sunday, Perry took to social media to thank her fans for their ongoing support and explained why she had a tough time ahead of the release of her new single.

"thank you for the love on bandaids… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable… but hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have."

The song, which was released Nov. 7, focuses on themes of emotional damage within a relationship and finding peace and healing after it's broken.

"Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t," she sings.

"Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart," she continues. "On the bright side, we had good times / Never faked our pictures / We were perfect 'til we weren't / Now we've got too many splinters."

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 and were together for about a year before breaking up in 2017. They reunited in 2018, and Bloom proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Soon after getting engaged, Perry announced she was pregnant with their first child, a daughter named Daisy , who they welcomed in August 2020.

Rumors of their split began swirling in late June, and speculation grew when Bloom arrived in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánches Bezos' wedding without Perry.

They officially confirmed their split July 3 in a joint statement.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a representative for the former couple told People .

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Following the split, Perry has recently been romantically linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes," a source previously told People magazine. "He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect. Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she's really enjoying this surprising life twist."

On Oct. 25, the pair made their first public appearance while walking out of the Crazy Horse Paris. According to TMZ , the couple attended a cabaret show at the Parisian hot spot in celebration of the pop star's 41st birthday.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Perry and Trudeau were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand. At one point, Perry lovingly glanced at Trudeau.

The duo were first spotted dining together in July at Le Violon in Montréal, per footage obtained by TMZ .

At the time, a source told The Sun that the politician "has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her."

"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."