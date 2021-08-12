Katie Holmes steps out with mystery man after break up with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes stepped out with a mystery man after her break up with chef and restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The 42-year-old actress took a stroll in New York City on Wednesday afternoon with her unidentified friend. Holmes looked chic in an off-the-shoulder white-and-blue striped shirt and long white maxi skirt while he kept things casual in jeans and a polo shirt.

In May, the "Dawson's Creek" alum ended her relationship with Vitolo Jr. after going public in 2020. He works at the famed New York City restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, run by his family.

At the time, a spokesperson for Holmes told Us Weekly that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends."

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet, "Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends."

"Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects," the source added.

The former couple went public with their relationship on Instagram on Holmes' birthday in December. The New York City-based chef posted a gleeful black-and-white photo of the actress sitting in his lap, both sporting massive smiles.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person," wrote the chef. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile."

He added: "Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" Holmes returned the love with a sweet comment, writing, "Thank you so much my Love I love u too!!!!!"

The actress’s last public relationship was with Jamie Foxx .

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, 53, Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise , 59, in 2012 after five years of marriage. They share one child, daughter Suri, who is 15.



Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.