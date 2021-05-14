Katie Holmes splits from boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes is back on the market.

The " Dawson’s Creek " alum, 42, and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. have split, a spokesperson for the actress has confirmed.

The pair were first linked last month after being spotted together at a Manhattan restaurant. Vitolo Jr. works at the famed New York City restaurant Emilio’s Ballato, run by his family.

"The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," the star's spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.

A rep for Holmes did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

"It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in NYC," a source told People. "Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."

The former couple went public with their relationship on Instagram on Holmes' birthday in December. The New York City-based chef posted a gleeful black-and-white photo of the actress sitting in his lap, both sporting massive smiles.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person," wrote the chef. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile."

He added: "Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" Holmes returned the love with a sweet comment, writing, "Thank you so much my Love I love u too!!!!!"

Rumors of a romance first began swirling between the two last fall when they were spotted gallivanting around New York City engaging in PDA.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," a source told Entertainment Tonight in October.

The pair met in the fall of 2019, which is why their relationship has blossomed so quickly, the source said.

The actress’s last public relationship was with Jamie Foxx .