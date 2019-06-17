Gloria Vanderbilt, model, fashion designer and mother to Anderson Cooper, dead at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt died at age 95, her son Anderson Cooper revealed on Monday.

Cooper said he took Vanderbilt to the hospital several weeks earlier, where she learned she had severe stomach cancer that had metastized.

Cooper eulogized his mother on CNN on Monday morning, saying that when she found out she was ill, she told him, "It's like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that's where everything is."

Vanderbilt was born in New York City in 1924 to Reginald Vanderbilt and his second wife, Gloria Morgan.

Reginald died of cirrhosis when Gloria Vanderbilt was 18 months old, leaving her half of a $5 million trust fund.

"I never knew we had the exact same giggle," he said of one of his visits shortly before her passing. "I recorded it and it makes giggle every time I watch it."

