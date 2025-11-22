Kathie Lee Gifford on Thanksgiving, what matters most after husband Frank's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with her family and passing on traditions.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 72-year-old television personality discussed her Thanksgiving plans and said it's her favorite holiday because of "the fact that it's not about stuff" but rather "about fellowship with your loved ones and friends."

As it's her favorite holiday, Gifford usually goes all out, saying she'll usually "start cooking three days beforehand," and prepare "all the stuff my mother made."

"She couldn't boil water when she married my daddy when she was nineteen, but boy, her stuffing is unsurpassed. A yam souffle that I make and her gravy and her mashers," she said. "This year I'm gonna be with my daughter and her husband and their two little children here. But I'm gonna cook for them ahead of time and take them those things."

Not only is the "Nero and Paul" author cooking a Thanksgiving meal for her celebration with her daughter, she is also prepared one for her son "and his beautiful wife and three children," whom she visited in Connecticut prior to the holiday.

While she won't be able to spend the day with both her children, Gifford is excited for "just being with my loved ones."

"That's what I'm looking forward to just being with my loved ones and eating the food that my mother and their grandmother and great grandmother every single year made and blessed us with," she said. "So it's come down to those kinds of things in my life. That's the only stuff that matters anymore. The stuff that lasts. Most recipes will last long after I'm gone."

She shares her two children, daughter Cassidy and son Cody, with her late husband, Frank, who died in August 2015, just shy of his 85th birthday.

Gifford marked the 10th anniversary of his death with an Instagram tribute, which featured a black-and-white photo of the two of them all dressed up for an event.

"The second thing that I rejoice about, is that my precious husband, Frank, went home to Jesus 10 years ago today and he has been at peace and filled with joy and glory since that very day," she wrote in the caption, which also acted as a birthday tribute for her friend, Hoda Kotb. "I find comfort in that. So, I’m rejoicing in the Lord and how He cares for His loved ones, for His children."

The two met in 1982 and were married in October 1986, with Gifford telling Entertainment Tonight prior to their wedding, "We didn’t fall in love. We really grew in love."

When speaking with Fox News Digital, Gifford opened up about how she honored her husband on the anniversary of his death.

"Same thing I do every day, talk to him. Thanked him for the years that we had. Thanked him for the magnificent children he gave me. And now the five beautiful [grandchildren]. They all have his clef and his chin. And Cassidy's little boy Finney wins on that one. He's got Frank's chin perfectly."

