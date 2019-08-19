Katharine McPhee gushes over 'easy' marriage to husband David Foster: 'That's how it should be'

It’s been nearly 3 months since Katharine McPhee married David Foster and took his last name, but the “Smash” star is still getting used to her new moniker.

“We’ve been away since we’ve been married, so not [yet], but I love it,” the 35-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight after being asked if she was used to her new last name. “I just love the ring of it, so I’m enjoying it.”

The star admitted that she decided to take the name of her 69-year-old husband because she’s a “romantic.”

“I’ve always liked the idea that it’s still a traditional thing that exists in our society,” she said. “I like the idea. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

Mrs. Foster also opened up about how married life is going.

“We just love being with each other. There’s no arguing, no drama. It’s just easy,” she shared. “That’s how it should be.”

The couple, who have a 34-year age gap, tied the knot in London in June. They began dating in the spring of 2017 but didn’t confirm their relationship until almost a year later when they attended the Met Gala together.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.