Kate Middleton's parents show up to Wimbledon without her amid cancer battle

Princess Catherine typically attends the Wimbledon tournament in London

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
If you scanned the Wimbledon crowd, you might have caught a glimpse of a woman strikingly similar to Kate Middleton, the tournament's most anticipated potential attendee.

On day four, the Princess of Wales' mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted in the crowd, enjoying the grass court matches.

Carole wore a floral dress beneath a fitted white blazer, a nice contrast to Michael's blue suit and yellow tie. They watched attentively from their box. 

Carole Middleton in a white jacket claps alongside husband Michael Middleton in a blue suit and yellow tie at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, enjoyed day 4 of Wimbledon. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Carole Middleton claps and wears yellow sunglasses next to husband Michael Middleton in a blue suit and yellow tie at Wimbledon

The Wimbledon Tennis Championship is held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Last year, as she's done many times before, Kate Middleton presented both the men's and women's singles finalists with their trophies, much to the delight of onlookers. 

Kate Middleton in a bright green dress holds a silver trophy and presents it to Carlos Alcaraz

Kate Middleton presented Carlos Alcaraz with the Men's Singles Final trophy last summer.  (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton in a light green dress presents the Venus Rosewater Dish tropy to Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon 2023

Kate Middleton also presented Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbeldon 2023, following Vondrousova's defeat of Ons Jabeur in the Women's Singles Final. (Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Over the years, Kate Middleton has attended the tournament and made headlines for her unique outfits and hysterical, animated facial expressions. 

Kate Middleton in a blue dress puts her hands over her mouth watching Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales looked stressed during the Men's Finals tournament in 2019. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich recently told Fox News Digital that the royal wants to return to the tournament.

"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club starting July 1," Fordwich expressed. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."

Fordwich’s comments preceded those of All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans, who told the Telegraph Sport that they'd give Middleton "as much flexibility as possible" as she continues to fight cancer. An announcement of who would present the trophies could come as late as the morning of the finals, to accommodate Middleton's schedule.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George all enjoy Wimbledon

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a Wimbledon match with their eldest son, Prince George, in 2022.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Last month, Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, her first major royal event since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. Days before, she gave her first lengthy update on her condition since her original pre-taped message was released, indicating she would be in attendance for the celebration for King Charles III, who is also battling cancer.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

