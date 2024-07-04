Kate Middleton's parents show up to Wimbledon without her amid cancer battle

If you scanned the Wimbledon crowd, you might have caught a glimpse of a woman strikingly similar to Kate Middleton, the tournament's most anticipated potential attendee.

On day four, the Princess of Wales' mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted in the crowd, enjoying the grass court matches.

Carole wore a floral dress beneath a fitted white blazer, a nice contrast to Michael's blue suit and yellow tie. They watched attentively from their box.

Last year, as she's done many times before, Kate Middleton presented both the men's and women's singles finalists with their trophies, much to the delight of onlookers.

Over the years, Kate Middleton has attended the tournament and made headlines for her unique outfits and hysterical, animated facial expressions.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich recently told Fox News Digital that the royal wants to return to the tournament.

"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club starting July 1," Fordwich expressed. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."

Fordwich’s comments preceded those of All England Club Chair Debbie Jevans, who told the Telegraph Sport that they'd give Middleton "as much flexibility as possible" as she continues to fight cancer. An announcement of who would present the trophies could come as late as the morning of the finals, to accommodate Middleton's schedule.

