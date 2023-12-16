Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton stresses preciousness in ‘arrival of every baby’ in Christmas Eve carol service broadcast intro

The Princess of Wales, a mother of three, launched her Shaping Us campaign focused on early childhood development in January

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Kate Middleton stressed the preciousness in the "arrival of every baby" in a newly released introduction to her third annual Together at Christmas carol service, which is linked to her early childhood campaign, Shaping Us. 

"Welcome to our third carol service at Westminster Abbey," the mother of three said in her introduction, which was taped Dec. 8 and will be broadcast in England on Christmas Eve, according to reports. "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby. The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time. It brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

"Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on, but only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference."

The 41-year-old explained that many of the carol service guests were invited to Westminster Abbey due to "their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation." 

Kate Middleton smiling outside of carol service

Kate Middleton will thank those who make children "feel safe, valued and loved" in the introduction to her "Together at Christmas" carol service to be broadcast on Christmas Eve. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has made early childhood development one of her main focuses after she launched the Shaping Us campaign in January. 

In her message, the princess thanked those who make children "feel safe, valued and loved." 

Kate Middleton with Prince William and their children outside of carol service

Kate Middleton will be joined by her family for the carol service to be broadcast on Christmas Eve.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She added, "This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future."

The princess closed the message by wishing everyone a "very merry Christmas."

Kate Middleton with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the service

The carol service will be focused on early childhood development.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middelton was joined by her husband Prince William and children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, along with celebrity performers such as Adam Lambert and James Bay. 

The princess is also expected to play the song "Last Christmas" on the piano John Lennon used to write "Imagine." She surprised viewers in the inaugural 2021 service when she performed with Scottish singer Tom Walker. 

On Saturday, the prince and princess of Wales also shared a video of another "Together at Christmas" carol service held at Newport Cathedral in Wales. 

"It was an evening that celebrated the diversity of the city and the people helping the next generation to flourish, building the foundations for a happier, healthier society #ShapingUs," the caption said. 

