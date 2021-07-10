Kate Middleton steps out for first time after COVID-19 isolation at Wimbledon with Prince William

Kate Middleton made a splash at Wimbledon Saturday – attending the women’s final alongside Prince William and presenting the victor, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, with the trophy.

She sat in the royal box wearing a green dress alongside the prince’s baby blue suit, looking down on the grassy court where Barty served up a dominant start to her triumphant performance.

The tournament winner took the first 14 points in the final before beating the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 at the All England Club on Saturday for her second Grand Slam title, becoming the first woman from the Land Down Under to win the tournament since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980.

Barty also won the French Open in 2019.

Middleton, who is the venue’s patron, toured centre court, flanked by ball boys and game officials.

Earlier in the tournament, she briefly self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus. She’s already been vaccinated and tested negative for the virus before returning to the competition.

On Friday, the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister Pippa Middleton made an appearance at Wimbledon in a rare outing following the recent birth of her second child.

Pippa, the younger sister to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton , and Matthews married in May of 2017. Matthews proposed to Pippa in 2016 just a little under a year after the pair had begun dating.

The Middletons' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, had also attended some of the 12-day tournament.

