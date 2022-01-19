Kate Middleton, Prince William make first joint royal visit of the year

Back to work!

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first royal outing of the new year on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the Foundling Museum in central London. According to its website, the museum "tells the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity and first public art gallery."

Kate is patron of the museum, per People magazine.

The royal couple participated in a roundtable discussion with experts about foster care in the United Kingdom and how to help those in the system and support them during challenges they may face after, such as in their careers, issues pertaining to housing, addiction and mental health.

They also spoke with poet Lemn Sissay, writer Allan Jenkins and former athlete Kriss Aakabusi, all who shared their experiences in care.

Sissay has previously worked with Kate for her Hold Still portraits project per the outlet. Sissay also made a speech at the duchess's Christmas carol concert just last month.

The couple also participated in games at the museum, per a clip royal reporter Richard Palmer shared on Twitter, where the group, including Kate, lets out a laugh.

Kate and William's first royal outing of the year comes just days after William's uncle, and Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew , was stripped of his military, royal titles amid his ongoing sexual assault case.

Last Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement sent to Fox News that the reigning monarch, 95, agreed to accept the returned accolades.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," the statement read. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

On Wednesday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the British prince by the American woman who said he sexually abused her when she was 17.