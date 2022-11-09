Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Kate Middleton joins mom-and-baby group in support of maternal mental health

The Princess of Wales has long supported mental health and early childhood development causes

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Kate Middleton traveled to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, England, on Wednesday to support the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA), a British charity in which she serves as patron. 

The Princess of Wales joined a mother-and-baby group and spoke with moms who benefited from the care given at the center.

"A wonderful first visit with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance this morning, seeing its work and the benefit a holistic approach brings to so many mothers and families," the official Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote alongside photos of Middleton at the center.

"Spending some time with new mothers, understanding more about their experiences of mental health and how integrated services are making a real difference in the community," the account tweeted.

A LOOK AT WILLIAM AND KATE, THE PRINCE AND PRINCESS OF WALES' THREE KIDS

In May, the Princess was announced as patron of the MMHA.

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, to school on Sept. 7.

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, to school on Sept. 7. (Jonathan Brady/AFP)

"We all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child's life can be hugely demanding. Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years," Kate said in a video message on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter account. "Around 20% of women in the U.K. are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence."

"No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time," she continued. "It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they're able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover."

Kate Middleton has long supported maternal mental health causes in England.

Kate Middleton has long supported maternal mental health causes in England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Last week, Middleton and husband Prince William made their first public appearance together in weeks. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough to meet with various charitable organizations dedicated to improving teenagers' mental health. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 4, 2022, in Cardiff, Wales. (Ashley Crowden - WPA Pool)

