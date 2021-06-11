Kate Middleton says she 'can't wait' to meet niece Lilibet Diana: 'Hope that happens soon'

Kate Middleton is looking forward to meeting her newborn niece, Lilibet Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge told reporters on Friday in England, "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. I haven't met her… I hope that happens soon," when asked about the baby girl.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. She was born weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and settling in at home, a spokesperson for the couple previously told Fox News.

Lili joins her big brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe", the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a written statement. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Her first name, Lilibet, is a nod to a childhood nickname of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Her middle name is in honor of her grandmother and Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

At the time, Middleton and her husband Prince William released a statement of support on their social media further congratulating the couple on welcoming a healthy new member to the royal family.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the statement reads . "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

First lady Dr. Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, met for the first time on Friday as they toured a preschool in southwestern England.

Dr. Biden, 70, and Middleton visited with 4 and 5-year-olds at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England.

The first lady is traveling with her husband, President Joe Biden, who is attending the G-7 Summit. The summit opens Friday in Carbis Bay, England.

