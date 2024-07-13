Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon men's championship in second public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton will attend the men’s singles final on Sunday, marking just her second public appearance since she announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer, Kensington Palace confirmed Saturday.

The 42-year-old returned to public duties last month with her family for Trooping the Colour, the king’s official birthday celebration. Before that, her last public event was when she was seen attending church services in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Speculation followed her withdrawal from public duties after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January, and the princess announced she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy in a personal video in March.

Ahead of Trooping the Colour in June, she wrote a personal note on her Instagram page that she was making "good progress" with her treatment, admitting she has "good days and bad days."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she wrote. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

She also said that her treatment would be ongoing for the next few months.

Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen on day four of Wimbledon earlier this month without their daughter.

Last year, as she's done many times before, Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Wimbledon, presented both the men's and women's singles finalists with their trophies, much to the delight of onlookers.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital last month that after Trooping the Colour, Kate’s next goal was to attend Wimbledon.

"As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."

Kate didn’t hand out the trophy to the ladies’ singles winner on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

"At the request of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Patron of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the trophies will be presented on court by Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club," a statement from the club said, according to The New York Times.

King Charles III is also undergoing treatment for cancer, but he returned to public duties in April.

Fox News' Staphanie Nolasco contributed to this report.