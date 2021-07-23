'Jolt' star Kate Beckinsale teases NSFW fight scene in action-thriller

Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to the action-thriller genre.

Earlier in her career, she starred in the "Underworld" movie franchise as a vampire-warrior and now she returns in "Jolt" as a woman managing a rare rage disorder with an electric-shock device until a man she falls in love with is murdered.

The 47-year-old told Fox News while promoting the film about one NFSW fight scene that was a completely new venture for her.

"There's a scene where I fight three men at the same time and one of them had piercings. And so I did have to pull out a nipple piercing and pull a hand down the pants and pull out a secret piercing. So I've definitely never done that before," Beckinsale teased.

KATE BECKINSALE SAYS SHE'S 'NEVER REALLY BEEN ON A DATE'

"That was definitely new," she joked.

Beckinsale also spoke about how she loved playing an anti-hero who is "flawed" and "sassy."

"One of the things I loved about this [film] and that I think is unusual is that [the character] is very flawed," Beckinsale explained. "She's not a superhero. She's not got magical powers or anything. And she's struggling – dealing with a lot of the things that irritate most women, but just in a kind of turbo level. So I love that. And she's kind of sassy."

The "Widow" star admitted that she was also drawn to the movie because it had a "really strong comedy element"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, things change from week to week, but I think for me, that's one of the things that I find is underrepresented… for women to have a lead character who is bada-- but is not this kind of perfect sort of robot woman who's just brilliant everything and kills everybody in sight and is totally invulnerable," she mused.

"I think the fact that she's this kind of hot mess of a human who's in the real world dealing with men, [who are] manspreading on a subway or catcalling, she's got all that stuff going on as well as kind of the main plot."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jolt" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

FOX's Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.