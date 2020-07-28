Kate Beckinsale, Goody Grace exchange 'I love you' messages on Instagram for actress’ 47th birthday

Kate Beckinsale and her new boyfriend, Goody Grace, are in love.

The actress celebrated her 47th birthday on Monday and posted a fun video that caught her 23-year-old boyfriend's attention.

Beckinsale danced to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. She recreated the iconic lift from “Dirty Dancing” with her cat.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU,” Grace commented.

Beckinsale responded: “I love you.”

The “Underworlds” actress spent her birthday dancing with close friends and family.

“I wouldn’t have thought it possible with everything going on but the love and friendship and kindness from so many people have given me the birthday of my life,” she captioned her video on Instagram. “I’ve cried so much ! THANK YOU I LOVE YOU 💕💕.”

Beckinsale and Goody’s public declaration of love comes just months after they were spotted holding hands in April.

The British actress has come under criticism for dating younger men, including Goody, and formally Pete Davidson, 26, Matt Rife, 21, and Jack Whitehall, 30.

Her current partner is just two years older than her 21-year-old daughter, Lily, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale opened up about the criticism of dating younger men in an interview with Women’s Health magazine in May.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all,” she said before adding that people perceive women having fun as “risque.”

Beckinsale added: “I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn't been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn't he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?’”