Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale confesses to flashing department store and making prank calls to deal with grief

Beckinsale was hospitalized for an unknown condition in March and April 2024

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Kate Beckinsale is sharing how she dealt with difficult news.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her pulling her pants down in front of a window, flashing the London department store Harvey Nichols.

Her playful antics occurred during a rough time in the actress' life. As she explained in the caption, her beloved pet cat had just passed away, and she had just received "horrible news," which she did not disclose.

"The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning - sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols," Beckinsale wrote in the caption. 

KATE BECKINSALE HITS BACK AT CRITICS CALLING HER TOO ‘THIN,' EXPLAINS MYSTERY HOSPITALIZATION

Kate Beckinsale at the Golden Globes split with her in front of the video with her pants down.

Kate Beckinsale shared with fans how she dealt with the death of her beloved pet cat. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images; Kate Beckinsale Instagram)

"Because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom @nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x," she continued. 

Many fans in the comments section recognized the importance of laughter when trying to navigate through grief, with one commenting "In the saddest of moments, I've realized humor and great friends are gods blessings," and another adding "Love how you navigate through trauma with humor, no matter how ridiculous."

The "Pearl Harbor" actress announced the death of her cat, Clive, whom she had owned for nearly 20 years, in June 2023. She shared the news of his death on Instagram, writing "Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it." 

Fans had grown to know and love Clive, as he was heavily featured on Beckinsale's social media before his death. In June 2024, Beckinsale celebrated the one-year anniversary of his passing with an Instagram post.

Kate Beckinsale in May 2024

Kate Beckinsale honored Clive on the one-year anniversary of his passing.  (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"Fly high my best angel on your one-year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you . Not a soul like you. Love of my life," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos and videos of the two of them.

The "Underworld" star has had a rough year since the video was taken. In January 2024, she announced the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby.

"It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness," the statement posted on Beckinsale’s Instagram Story began. "He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87."

She also posted a video of Battersby speaking about his childhood in England during WWII on her feed, writing "I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I'm so sorry I lost."

Kate Beckinsale at the Netflix SAG party

Kate Beckinsale was hospitalized for an extended period in March and April 2024. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Throughout March and into April 2024, the actress posted several photos of herself in the hospital, although she chose not to disclose what she was being treated for. Her first public appearance following her hospitalization was at the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala in May 2024.

"It's been a rough year," she told People magazine at the event. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

