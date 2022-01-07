Kanye West's flame Julia Fox is 'kind of like his muse': report

Kanye West’s latest romance may soon find its way into his work.

The 44-year-old artist is in the early days of a romance with 31-year-old actress Julia Fox.

Their romance made headlines Thursday when the "Uncut Gems" star penned a story about their whirlwind second date, which included a boatload of fashionable gifts and a luxe photo shoot.

It seems that the "Power" rapper is feeling pleased with their relationship, as Fox is "kind of like his muse," a source told People magazine.

"He loves her smile and attitude," the insider added.

Fox, for her part, "is intrigued by Kanye," the source added.

"She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas," the source explained. "This is why he likes her."

Though their date night chronicled in Fox's Interview magazine essay was nothing short of elaborate, West "isn't looking for anything serious," the source said.

West is in the midst of a divorce, which began nearly a year ago when his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, filed documents to end their marriage after seven years together.

"He is much into work projects right now," the outlet's source said. "He has big visions for this year."

For her part, Fox is just enjoying the ride.

"I mean, it’s all just happening so quickly. I’m going with the universe and the flow and seeing where it takes me … where it takes all of us," she told The Cut.

As Fox's star rose dramatically over the last few days, her friend, socialite Cat Marnell, told The Cut via text: "Julia Fox is doper than Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West combined. She’s a legitimate sorceress. She’s the Michael Jordan of vixens," Marnell wrote.

In a text of her own, Fox added: "The overall message is that if ur in a toxic relationship, get out of it cuz u never know who or what could be waiting on the other side <3."

According to Page Six , the actress is rebounding from her split with her husband, Peter Artemiev. The two welcomed a baby in 2021. Fox has appeared to hint at relationship struggles on her social media in the past couple weeks.

Meanwhile, last month, Kardashian filed to be declared legally single as her own romance with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson heats up.

In her essay, Fox said that she and West had "an instant connection" when they met on New Year's Eve in Miami.

She recalled flying back to New York to see "Slave Play" with West before heading to dinner at Carbone, where the rapper directed a photo shoot for the actress while others ate.

After dinner, Ye brought the "No Sudden Move" star to a hotel suite full of clothing.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she wrote. "I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised."

