Kim Kardashian files to be legally single hours after Kanye West asks to reconcile during performance: report

Kanye West doesn’t want Kim Kardashian to "Runaway" anymore – and is once again pleading with his estranged wife for reconciliation.

The rapper-producer, 44, said as much during the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert on Thursday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. At the show, he named the reality star while he dedicated the single from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" to Kardashian, 41.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby," the Yeezy head honcho crooned before adding, "more specifically, Kimberly," according to People magazine.

Kardashian was in attendance for West’s performance alongside Drake. She was accompanied by her mother, Kris Jenner and sister, Kendall Jenner, along with her children: daughter North, 8, and son Saint, 6, whom she shares with West.

The pair are also parents to daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

It seems West didn't exactly get through to Kardashian as the Skims founder legally filed to move on with her life as a single woman on Friday, according to a new court filing obtained by TMZ. The outlet said a judge must sign off on the petition in which she also asked to restore her maiden name – and drop West from her moniker.

As the rest of the world looked on as Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson appeared to grow closer in numerous public outings, West joined the popular "Drink Champs" podcast and said Kardashian is "still [his] wife."

"Ain't no paperwork," he added of the marital situation.

Despite the former couple being entrenched in a pending divorce, in which neither has asked the other for spousal or child support, West shared a "Thanksgiving Prayer" last month and in it, lamented the "misactions" he made that he says caused pain to his wife and family.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he said at the time. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

West said some of his "misactions" were "heightened" by alcohol and his manic "episodes" — which many believe to be in reference to his being diagnosed as bipolar.

He also took to his Instagram Story the day after Thanksgiving to share a black and white photo of him kissing Kardashian along with a media story.

"Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions," read the headline.

During a Thanksgiving charity visit to the Los Angeles Mission last month, the "Jesus Walks" performer told a large crowd, "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships."

He added, "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I'm here to change the narrative."

Kardashian has been single since filing for divorce from West in February.

She later addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.