Kane Brown, in emotional CMT Artists of the Year speech, pays tribute to late drummer Kenny Dixon

Kane Brown did not hold back any tears during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year event, as he mourned the loss of friend and drummer Kenny Dixon.

Brown, an honoree at Wednesday night's event, dedicated the emotional speech to his fallen bandmate.

"Thank you all so much. I want to dedicate this to our drummer Kenny," an emotional Brown said.

The “What Ifs” singer continued through tears: "He started with me coming out of Chattanooga off Facebook. People didn’t think we would make it. He was with me the whole time. He was so supportive of me," Brown said. "I love you man, I miss you. The band misses you."

Brown, 25, opted for a short and concise speech in which he also thanked his management, CMT and his fans for getting him to the position he is in today. The speech was met with a standing ovation.

Dixon, who had been performing with Brown since 2015, tragically died on Saturday after a fatal car accident in Tennessee. Brown took to Instagram at the time to lament his bandmate’s tragic passing.

“Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy,” Brown captioned a photo of him and Dixon on stage. “I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”