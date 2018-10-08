Kaley Cuoco reveals the big difference between her and her character

There’s one glaring difference between Kaley Cuoco and her “Big Bang Theory” counterpart: the desire to have children.

Cuoco, who is married to Karl Cook, says she wants to have children someday.

“I’m not quite there yet, but I know that I will be ’cause I love kids,” the 32-year-old star told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m a worker bee right now. Kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we’re meant to have children.”

That perspective on starting a family is a stark difference from Penny, whose love for Leonard (Johnny Galecki) on “The Big Bang Theory” has been front and center.

In a recent episode, Penny told Leonard she doesn’t want kids. The show, now in its 12th season, is set to end this year.

In June, Cuoco and Cook exchanged vows before friends and family at a stable in San Diego, California.

Cook popped the question in November on her 32nd birthday.