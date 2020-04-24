Kaley Cuoco jokes she'll kick husband Karl Cook out of their new house after coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kaley Cuoco joked that her husband, Karl Cook, will be kicked out of the house they just moved into – after two years of marriage – once the coronavirus quarantine is over.

The star previously vexed many fans when she revealed that she and Cook, who have been in a relationship together for four years, didn’t live in the same house. They finally moved in together in March, once construction on their Los Angeles home was complete.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star appeared on “Conan” Thursday and joked that their new living situation is “just for the quarantine.”

“He’s out,” she joked. “This is just for the quarantine. I don’t want to give the wrong impression here. This is just for right now.”

Speaking seriously, Cuoco told late-night host Conan O'Brien that she didn’t quite understand why everyone was so interested in her living situation with Cook, but noted that living separate worked for them.

“It’s worked great for us,” she explained. “Everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But they were very just, shocked we didn't’ live together, but it’s been great.”

She jokingly added: “Now we just moved in together during the quarantine and I… I like him!”

Cuoco is also reaping the benefits of living full-time in quarantine with her husband, who she says has been flexing his amateur bartending skills while they pass the time with a few cocktails each day.

“So, my favorite drink is an Old Fashioned, but Karl, he has created the 'Karl Fashioned,' which involves scotch. Get into my belly, scotch! It is so delightful," she exclaimed. "And we've had a lot of those."

While the world begins to get fatigued with social distancing and the shutdown of most non-essential businesses, Cuoco seems like she’s enjoying passing the time with her husband at their new home.

“I've been living my life as if no one will ever see me again," she told O’Brien. "Just the food and the hanging out. I'm not really doing my hair and makeup and... I'm just kind of living. Like, I feel like I'm never going back to work again."

