Model Kaia Gerber debuts dramatic new haircut

Kaia Gerber is just 17 years old and already one of the most sought after models in the world.

The daughter of modeling legend Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber flies all over the world, walking in runway shows, gracing the pages of countless magazines and she also has over 4 million followers on social media -- so it's pretty safe to call her a trendsetter.

Gerber recently changed up her look for summer and posted her new 'do on social media.

"The drama cut," she labeled the bathroom selfie and thanked stylist Sandy Hullett and Global Creative Director for Redken, Guido Palau, for the new bob.

Friend and actress, Vanessa Hudgens, commented on the pic. “So damn chic. Obsessed," she wrote.

Fellow celebs like Brie Larson, Lucy Boynton, and Mandy Moore have also gone shorter in recent months so it appears the bob is back as the "it" haircut of 2019 among the stars.

Recently, Gerber walked in Alexander Wang's fashion show in New York City on May 31 along with Kendall Jenner and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, who made his runway debut.