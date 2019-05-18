Expand / Collapse search
Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen ban models under 18

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Sorry, young ladies.

Luxury group Kering has announced that the company -- which oversees designer houses including Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta -- will no longer be working with models under 18 years old.

The new casting policy for fashion shows and photo shoots is slated to take effect in 2020, with the Fall-Winter 2020/2021 fashion shows.

Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“As a global luxury group, we are conscious of the influence exerted on younger generations in particular by the images produced by our houses. We believe that we have a responsibility to put forward the best possible practices in the luxury sector and we hope to create a movement that will encourage others to follow suit,” Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault said in a news release.

Models pose on the stage at the Gucci show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli /Getty Images for Gucci )

“In our view, the physiological and psychological maturity of models aged over 18 seems more appropriate to the rhythm and demands that are involved in this profession,” company exec Marie-Claire Daveu echoed. “We are also aware of the role-model element that images produced by our houses can represent for certain groups of people.”

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Ready to Wear show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

In similar decisions, on the heels of the #MeToo movement, Vogue announced last year they would stop casting minor-aged models, Quartz reports.

The news effects rising industry starlets like Kaia Gerber, 17. The daughter of Cindy Crawford made her runway debut as teen, as fashion legends Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell did decades before her, as noted by the outlet.

Gerber recently walked for Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris.

