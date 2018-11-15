Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton says she 'won't be going to Tampa anytime soon' after his Cy Young snub

Kate Upton is always ready to step up to the plate for her husband, Justin Verlander.

On Thursday, the model and new mother defended her Astros pitcher husband and a took a swing at the Tampa Bay Rays after Verlander lost this year's American League Cy Young award to Rays pitcher Blake Snell.

In a tweet about the snub, Upton wrote, "Let’s just say I won’t be going to Tampa any time soon #Tampastrikesagain #CyYoung."

She then added, "Justin wants everyone to know I’m 'joking.'"

But this isn't the first time the model has taken aim at the Cy Young vote when her husband failed to hit it out of the park.

In 2016, Upton famously tweeted at MLB, which aired the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Cy Young award show, after her husband lost the honor.

"Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f--- @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?," she wrote.

Then, Verlander lost the award to Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello and in 2012, the baseball star lost to David Price, another Tampa Bay Rays player. Though in 2011, the new father did take home the famous honor.

Upton has always been a supportive baseball wife when it comes to her husband's World Series-winning career.

The couple tied the knot in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017, just two days after the Astros pitcher won the World Series for his team. And despite all of their wedding guests already being in Italy for their destination nuptials, Upton made her way to Los Angeles to support her then fiance’s life-changing moment.

But the 26-year-old model isn’t the only supportive cheerleader in the relationship.

"I have been to some of her shows, but our schedules are so tough," Verlander told Fox News in March, adding that he loves to cheer on his wife when he is free. "On my off-season, I try to get out and support her when I can."

Now, the famous couple is working to balance their hectic schedules with a baby. The new parents recently announced the birth of their daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander.

“Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my (heart) the first second I met you!!!” the proud father wrote, adding Wednesday’s date to the message – suggesting that the child was born three days before the announcement.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.