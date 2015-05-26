Justin Bieber put in chokehold at Coachella show, report says

Justin Bieber’s Coachella weekend didn’t turn out the way he expected.

The troubled singer was placed in a chokehold by security before getting booted from the celeb-filled music festival on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Bieber, 21, was attempting to enter through the artist’s entrance during Drake‘s performance when security stopped him because the area was full, the website reports. After showing his wristband, which granted access, guards still wouldn’t let him in — even after he lamented that Drake had personally invited him and he’d be “bombarded” by fans if he stood in the general crowd.

When a staffer started to let Bieber and his entourage inside the private area, a security member came up from behind and put him in a chokehold, TMZ reports. He was then told to leave the festival.

Sources close to Bieber, though, tell the site the pop star left voluntarily. He’s also considering taking legal action, the sources said.

More On This...

Earlier in the weekend, the singer was spotted getting cozy with 19-year-old Kendall Jenner at the festival, even though the pair have insisted they are just friends in the past.

A rep for Bieber could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story first appeared in the NY Post.

Break Time: Iggy tries to kiss Britney