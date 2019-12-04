Justin Bieber calls himself out for past use of racial slurs: 'I was uneducated'

Justin Bieber expressed his regret over the use of racial slurs in the past while calling for his followers to stand against racism in all its forms.

The 25-year-old “Sorry” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of an animated Christmas tree that he captioned with a pledge for the holiday season.

s“I'm determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love! What is your goal?” the star wrote.

Shortly after, Bieber appeared to put his money where his mouth is by calling himself out over “hurtful things” he’d said in the past before promising to do better in the future.

“When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words,” he captioned a follow-up post. “Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!”

Bieber previously caught backlash for insensitive or racially derogatory language that he used in his youth. Most notably, he issued an apology in 2014 after a video emerged of him as a teenager telling a racist joke with the n-word in the punchline.

"I'm very sorry," Bieber told the Associated Press at the time. "I take all my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously and I apologize for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable behavior."

"I thought it was OK to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but I didn't realize at the time that it wasn't funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance," the statement continued. "Thanks to friends and family I learned from my mistakes and grew up and apologized for those wrongs. Now that these mistakes from the past have become public I need to apologize again to all of those who I have offended."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.