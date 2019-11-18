Pastor Judah Smith launches 'Guided Prayers' teased by Justin Bieber

When Justin Bieber first mentioned Pastor Judah Smith's "Guided Prayers" on Instagram, sharing with his 121 million followers how much they help him, the prayers were not yet available on an app.

But now the prayers are available on the Churchome Global App redesign, 2.0, and is already being used by hundreds of thousands of people across 200 cities around the world.

“They have really been helping me and I thought I would share," Bieber wrote in September, and Churchome Pastors Judah and Chelsea Smith, who lead the minutes-long Scripture and prayer time, saw a great need for it.

"We realized that people all over the world are looking for a more constant connection to God," Pastor Judah said. "Chelsea and I developed this practice together in order to guide our members in prayer, bring them inspiration, and help them better connect with God. It is especially timely for those during this holiday season who may be feeling lonely, pressured, or anxious; we hope these prayers can bring them peace.”

Based on the Lord's Prayer, Pastor Judah said on Instagram that the "spiritual experience" and "moment to be completely present connecting with God," giving people the "best chance" to follow Jesus, is typically in the morning before the day starts or before bedtime.

“We know that prayer has tangible benefits," Pastor Chelsea said. "It helps people gain perspective, have more clarity, and have the confidence to know that they are being divinely guided. With Guided Prayers, we’re marrying the prayer experience with a real focus on community and relationship. We believe that the No. 1 way to make this method and technology effective is for it to inspire real connection to others.”

Churchome has physical locations in Seattle and Los Angeles, but the Smiths launched the app as "church in your hand" for a growing number of millennials who say they don't go to a church building for prayer or services.

In the new year, the app will also feature a new "Pastor Chat," allowing users to send in questions or select to chat with someone from the Churchome pastoral team at any time.