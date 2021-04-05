Justin Bieber drops surprise gospel EP on Easter Sunday titled 'Freedom'

Justin Bieber shocked his fans by dropping a surprise Gospel EP on Easter Sunday titled "Freedom."

The celebrity took to social media on the holiday for a very blunt announcement in which he merely shared the word "Freedom" typed on an iPhone notes app background along with a caption that reads, "Freedom on all platforms."

The EP, which includes collaborations with artists such as Beam, Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Judah Smith, Tori Kelly and Lauren Walters, runs a total of six tracks, each of which have a gospel-theme to them.

The day-of announcement was surprising enough, but it also perplexed some fans given its close proximity to the release of Bieber’s sixth studio album, "Justice," which arrived just last month. As the album climbed to the top of several charts in the U.S., Bieber teased new music on the way with several social media posts over the last few weeks showing him in the studio working. However, no one expected something new to come this quickly, especially as "Justice" continues its chart-topping momentum.

Bieber recently responded to controversy surrounding the new album for featuring an interlude in which audio of Martin Luther King Jr. speaking in 1967 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Being Canadian… they didn’t teach us about Black history. It was just not a part of our education system," the musician explained to Bieber Nation co-founder Kristal Terrell on the app Clubhouse (via Billboard).

"I want to keep growing and learning about just all social injustices and what it looks like for me to be better, what it looks like for my friends to be better," the "Yummy" singer continued. "And I know I have a long way to go. I love that when people are listening to my album, these conversations are coming up and they're like, 'Well, how is he going from Martin Luther King into a love song?'"

Bieber concluded: "I'm not trying to make a connection between me and Martin Luther King. That's why I never try to talk about social injustice or I didn't want to be the one to talk about it because I just have so much more learning to do."