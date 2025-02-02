Justin Baldoni releases new Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds texts ahead of court date

Justin Baldoni is sharing more texts he says are from "It Ends with Us" co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

On his new website, simply titled The Lawsuit Info, Baldoni shared both an amended complaint in his case against Lively, Reynolds, her PR firm and the New York Times, as well as a timeline of purported relevant events.

The timeline includes a number of emails and text messages allegedly sent leading up to and during the filming of the movie. Many of these had previously been shared in court documents, but some had not been revealed until now.

In one text, said to be sent on April 8, 2023, the now-infamous rooftop scene of "It Ends with Us" was discussed, with Lively allegedly writing to Baldoni, "I can send you my pass at the roof or just read w you when we get together next week."

The text continued, "Lemme know what you prefer :) if you knew me (in person) longer you'd have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting would play. It's my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth."

"And him serving it back to her is just as important. You don't usually see both the man AND the woman with such agency and humor. Anyway, I can act it out for you next week to make sure it comes through. Or I can send now. Lemme know what you prefer. Xx."

Another series of screenshots show texts that Baldoni claims are between him and Reynolds. Sent in February 2023, the screenshots show Baldoni introducing himself to Reynolds, with Reynolds then allegedly responding with a lengthy message full of praise and excitement for the movie.

"I'm excited for you to work together," Reynolds allegedly wrote in part. "I'm excited for Blake to crack open her creative piggy bank with someone as dynamic as you. This is gonna be INCREDIBLE… I happen to adore you, Justin."

After the website was published, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman told Fox News Digital, "The decision to amend our lawsuit was a logical next step due to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light. This fresh evidence corroborates what we knew all along, that due to purely egotistical reasons Ms. Lively and her entire team colluded for months to destroy reputations through a complex web of lies, false accusations and the manipulation of illicitly received communications."

He added, "The ongoing public interest in this case online has ironically shed light on the undeniable facts pertaining to The New York Times and how heavily Ms. Lively and her representatives were not only deeply involved in the attempted take down and smear campaign of Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their teams but that they themselves initiated it."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Lively and Reynolds.

Lively and Baldoni's case will head to court Monday, as the actress' legal team is prepared to discuss a potential gag order. Lively's team slammed Freedman for making multiple statements to the media that they felt could ultimately taint the jury should the actress' sexual harassment complaints against Baldoni make it to a courtroom.

"As Ms. Lively’s counsel have attempted, repeatedly, to caution Mr. Freedman, federal litigation must be conducted in court and according to the relevant rules of professional conduct," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated. "His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties."

Baldoni and Lively became embroiled in a legal back-and-forth after filming the Colleen Hoover-adapted film, "It Ends With Us." The "Gossip Girl" actress claimed she experienced sexual harassment on set and sued Baldoni in December.

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional affliction of emotional distress, negligence and more made by Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights department and later in federal court. Some of the issues allegedly addressed at an "all-hands" meeting before filming resumed included no more showing nude videos or images of women to Lively, no more mention of Baldoni’s previous "pornography addiction," no more discussions about personal experiences with sex, no more descriptions of their own genitalia, no more adding sex scenes outside what was in the original script, no more discussions about Lively’s weight or deceased father and more.

However, Baldoni insisted in his own lawsuit filed in January that Lively "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout around the movie's press tour after the actress took control of the film.

Both Baldoni and Lively have denied the allegations against them.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.