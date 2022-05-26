Josh Duggar's family reacts to 12-year prison sentence: 'I can breathe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Duggar's family reacted after the "19 Kids and Counting" star was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Wednesday.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down 151 months to Duggar at his sentencing hearing.

The "19 Kids and Counting" alum, 34, was found guilty in December by a federal jury in Arkansas on charges related to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Duggar has been held at the Washington County Detention Center in his home state ever since.

On Wednesday, the judge vacated the conviction on count two without prejudice with agreement from the prosecution and defense, People magazine reported. Brooks ruled that possession was included in the charge of receipt.

JOSH DUGGAR SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 12 YEARS IN PRISON IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

Josh's cousin, Amy Duggar King, didn't hold back when she claimed 12 years behind bars is "not enough" in a statement to Celebuzz. She further explained her thoughts behind the sentencing via Instagram.

"I can breathe," she said in clip posted Thursday. "He got 12, almost 13 years [in prison]."

"I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes – which I hate – but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised," she said. "And honestly, where he's going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him."

Amy continued: "Josh’s sickness stems from somewhere, and eventually we will hear about the trauma. I don’t know when, or how, or who but eventually I think more will come out."

"But hopefully tonight, I can sleep for the first time ever and rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars makes my heart feel a little lighter."

Josh's sister Jill Duggar and brother-in-law Derick Dillard also spoke out about the sentencing. The two admitted they are "thankful" the ordeal is over in a joint statement.

"The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days," the statement read.

The statement continued: "Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior."

"It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again."

Despite reactions from other family members, Josh's wife Anna Duggar has kept silent on the news.

The 151-month sentence fell short of the amount of time prosecutors were requesting.

Prosecutors were asking the judge to sentence Josh to the maximum punishment allowed – 20 years for each count – while his legal team asked that the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children be handed a five-year stint.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.