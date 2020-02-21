Expand / Collapse search
Harvey Weinstein
Jury in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial deadlocked on 2 counts

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
The fate of Harvey Weinstein is currently in the hands of a New York City jury as the disgraced movie mogul awaits to see if he will face consequences for his alleged sexual misconduct.

The jury deliberating in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial indicated Friday that it is deadlocked on two of the most serious charges against him.

In a note sent to the judge during their lunch break, jurors posed a question asking if it were permissible for them to be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault while reaching a unanimous verdict on other charges.

After consulting with prosecutors and Weinstein's lawyers, Judge James Burke told the jury of seven men and five women to keep working toward a unanimous verdict on all charges and sent them back to continue deliberating.

Weinstein's lawyers said they would accept a partial verdict, but prosecutors said no and Burke refused to do so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report