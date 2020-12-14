Judge Judy Sheindlin says she scolded someone for not wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic

Judge Judy is taking matters into her own hands.

The daytime television juggernaut that is Judy Sheindlin, 78, revealed during an interview with the New York Post that she admonished a fan who was not wearing a mask in public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ordeal took place at a hair salon, where Sheindlin spotted a man indoors without a mask on.

“I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled. I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy?'" she recalled. "He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask."

She added: "I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special.’"

Known for her quick wit and sharp tongue on the show "Judge Judy" the magistrate said that she pulled her "own 'Judge Judy' on him."

"... He came back to where I was putting my hat on, with his mask on, and apologized," Sheindlin said.

"Judge Judy," one of daytime TV's most popular shows, is winding down with its 25th and final season, "a great time to go," as Sheindlin put it.

“A silver anniversary is a big deal,” she said. “Very few shows have made it this far — not only made it, but made it and stayed on top. I’m saying this to you without ego: I never wanted to ride this show down, to be on top and [then] people sort of get tired of you ... and [to] lose that feeling of being terrific and on top of your game."

Though working on her popular show is her "anchor," the judge said she has other priorities.

“I’ve worked less this year and delivered less shows than I did years before at my request,” she told the Post, explaining that she cut ten weeks worth of shows out of her schedule. “I’m getting older [and] making the trip back and forth to LA [to film] is debilitating.”

Furthermore, she's got her family to keep her otherwise occupied, including children of her own, and the children of her husband, fellow famous judge Jerry Sheindlin.

“I think that people who enjoy life and leave the greatest legacies are people who understand … you need other things,” shared the star. “Even uber-celebrities … Sophia Loren’s two greatest joys were her husband of 40 years [Carlo Ponti] and her two sons. She’s iconic but I could see her making a bed and tidying up a bathroom.”

Her next adventure: A streaming show on Amazon.

“It will not have the same look as our broadcast program, I can tell you that. I think people want something different; it can’t be just changing the robe color," Sheindlin hinted to the outlet. “I hope [the streaming show] will be as successful [as ‘Judge Judy’] and will start a new way of living in the afternoon."

If it doesn't meet that mark, Judy said she'd feel "disappointed," but she won't "be a jerk" because she's "had three successful careers."