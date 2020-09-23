Judd Apatow, Rob Reiner accuse Donald Trump of 'mass murder' in separate tweets

Filmmakers Judd Apatow and Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Tuesday to accuse Donald Trump of dishonesty and murder.

The outspoken moviemakers are rarely shy about using their Twitter accounts as a platform to criticize the Trump administration and Republicans ahead of the November election. Apatow got the ball rolling on Tuesday by mincing no words, calling the president a “mass murderer.”

“Donald is a mass murderer. Any comment which doesn’t make that clear is lying about what he is doing. He has chosen to misinform people to help him politically which is killing tens of thousands more people. He is a mass murderer by choice. He should be impeached for murder,” the “King of Staten Island” director wrote.

The tweets are in response to another tweet from journalist Sam Stein that was critical of the way Trump was seemingly downplaying the coronavirus at a recent rally in Ohio. Trump has been criticized recently after tapes of him admitting to Bob Woodward that he downplayed the severity of the virus to the American people were released.

ROB REINER DEMANDS DONALD TRUMP BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE OVER CORONAVIRUS HANDLING

Later in the day, Apatow seemingly implied that Trump is putting on an act when he’s making public speeches, arguing that the Woodward tapes proved he’s aware of what he’s doing behind closed doors.

“Trump pretends to be the funny, dumb outrageous guys at his Nazi rallies but we heard him with Woodward,” Apatow tweeted. “He was sharp. He knew the facts. He chose to ignore them and let tens of thousands die. This is a character. He is a murderer, not an entertaining politician. He is death.”

ROB REINER CALLS A VOTE FOR TRUMP 'A VOTE FOR DEATH' IN LATEST TWITTER REBUKE

Reiner joined his fellow filmmaker later in the day, quoting an infamous line Trump delivered during his 2016 campaign in which he claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a single vote.

“Donald Trump has essentially shot and killed 100s of thousands Americans on 5th Ave, continues to do it every day, and he’s right, his cult doesn’t care. But the rest of US do. In 42 days we will arrest the killer,” Reiner wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reiner has previously hinted on Twitter that he believes Trump will face consequences once he is no longer the president of the United States.