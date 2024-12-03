Josh Brolin says dad James ‘slaughtered’ his pet pig and fed it to him

Josh Brolin is recalling a traumatic moment in his childhood.

"The Goonies" star shared that his father, James Brolin, slaughtered his pet pig and served it to his son at the dinner table.

"What a f---ing d---," Josh laughed and began to explain during an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." "This story of me raising pigs, this is a horrible story."

Josh, now 56, added that he named his childhood pet pigs "Oink and Snort."

"I helped raise these pigs, and we’re eating dinner one night… he said, ‘Guess what you’re eating?’" Josh recalled his father saying. "'Either Oink or Snort.'"

He said James told him, "Yeah… that’s what we’re eating, that’s who we slaughtered."

The father of four's reaction was, "Why would you tell a kid that? It makes no sense."

"Why would you tell your kid that with any semblance of like, celebration," he continued. "I can’t imagine saying that to my kid… I can’t… it’s nowhere in my universe to say that to a kid. Why would you?"

Before the Marvel actor knew he was eating his pet pig, he claimed they were "the best ribs" he'd "ever had."

"But my dad's an interesting – not to reveal too much – but my dad's an interesting guy in that he's super friendly, but there's a stop sign," he explained. "It's like before you get on the freeway the red light, you're ready to go... and the light never turns."

Josh didn’t reveal how old he was during the time his father fed him his pet pig.

Josh and Kathryn Boyd married in September 2016 in North Carolina. They share two daughters, Westlyn Reign and Chapel Grace.

The "Dune" actor also has two other children, Trevor and Eden, from a previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.

Meanwhile, Josh’s father, James, married Barbra Streisand in 1998 after meeting during a blind date. James was previously married to Jane Cameron Agee and Jan Smithers. He has three children; Josh, who played Thanos in various Marvel movies, and Jess with Agee, and Molly, from his relationship with Smithers.