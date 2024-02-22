Jon Gosselin and daughter Hannah using medication, ultrasound therapy for weight loss

Former reality star Jon Gosselin is embarking on a unique weight-loss journey alongside his daughter, Hannah.

"I just got complacent with my health," Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight, admitting he'd gained a significant amount of weight.

Fox News Digital can confirm that he and Hannah, 19, will receive semaglutide, the generic form of the popular Type-2 diabetes and now-common weight-loss medication Ozempic. Gosselin has also begun CellSound Therapy, which uses an ultrasound machine to tighten the skin while reducing fat. Hannah is also expected to start the treatment.

JON GOSSELIN ALLEGES KATE GOSSELIN HAS DONE 'GOD-AWFUL, HORRIBLE THINGS' TO 'ALIENATE' KIDS FROM HIM

Gosselin attributes the weight gain to his unconventional work and travel schedule as a DJ. "Vegas, Miami . . . I go to places where I am twice as big as everyone," he told ET of how his weight impacts his profession.

"This is the first time I had to buy XL!," the 46-year-old said referencing his jacket. "And XL doesn't really fit me, because I'm short. I'm 5'8 . . . the sleeves are too long. Like, you got to have tailored clothing. Why should I even go through that, when I could just change my lifestyle?"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don't think it's like a bad thing that everyone gains weight," Hannah said of their situation. "It happens."

The two will receive treatments from wellness expert Dan Holtz, of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.

Holtz told the outlet that he's devised a "short-term plan" for Gosselin. "Then once we get to our goal, then it's really going to be teaching Jon the lifestyle and how to maintain healthier lifestyle choices," he said.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Gosselin added that a will to look better, coupled with a scary family history, was the ultimate motivation to address his weight concerns.

"Heart disease runs in my family. My dad had congestive heart failure. He died almost 18 years ago," Gosselin explained. "He died at 62, and his father died at 65, so I keep track of that kind of stuff."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gosselin has a large family of his own, sharing eight children - twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah, Joel and Hannah, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin.

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star is only in regular communication with Hannah and Collin after a contentious divorce from Kate in 2009.