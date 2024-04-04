'Joker: Folie à Deux,' starring Lady Gaga, receives R rating for 'brief full nudity'

"Joker: Folie à Deux" has officially been stamped a rated R film.

The sequel to the 2019 film received the rating for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity," according to the Motion Picture Association.

The first movie also received an R rating, but the "brief full nudity" is specific to the 2024 film.

The original film was rated R for "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images."

Both movies, directed by Todd Phillips, star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker earned him a best actor Oscar for the film.

The Joker has been played by many actors over the years who have all given their own touch to the twisted character. Cesar Romero played the character in the 1966 "Batman" movie, and Jack Nicholson stepped into the role for the 1989 "Batman" film.

The Joker has also been played by Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight" and Jared Leto in "Suicide Squad" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." In "The Batman" movie starring Robert Pattinson, Barry Keoghan very briefly stepped into the role.

Lady Gaga joins the cast of "Joker: Folie à Deux" as Harley Quinn.

Quinn has gotten a lot less live-action screen time in comparison to the Joker. Margot Robbie portrayed the character in "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey" and "The Suicide Squad."

Not much of the plot has been released yet, but it has been revealed that this will be a musical.

More is expected to be revealed soon with a trailer on its way April 9.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 4, 2024.