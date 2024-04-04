Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' starring Lady Gaga, receives R rating for 'brief full nudity'

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker in the upcoming film, and Lady Gaga joins the cast as Harley Quinn

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
What does the success of the film 'Joker' say about our culture? Video

What does the success of the film 'Joker' say about our culture?

Are we witnessing the rise of the 'demonic anti-hero?'

"Joker: Folie à Deux" has officially been stamped a rated R film. 

The sequel to the 2019 film received the rating for "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality and brief full nudity," according to the Motion Picture Association.

The first movie also received an R rating, but the "brief full nudity" is specific to the 2024 film.  

lady gaga

"Joker: Folie à Deux," starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, has officially received an R rating.  (MEGA/GC Images)

BEN AFFLECK, GEORGE CLOONEY AND MORE A-LIST CELEBRITIES WHO PLAYED BATMAN ON THE BIG SCREEN 

The original film was rated R for "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images." 

Both movies, directed by Todd Phillips, star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker earned him a best actor Oscar for the film.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Joker has been played by many actors over the years who have all given their own touch to the twisted character. Cesar Romero played the character in the 1966 "Batman" movie, and Jack Nicholson stepped into the role for the 1989 "Batman" film. 

Joaquin Phoenix The Joker

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker in the 2024 film.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Joker has also been played by Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight" and Jared Leto in "Suicide Squad" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League."  In "The Batman" movie starring Robert Pattinson, Barry Keoghan very briefly stepped into the role. 

Lady Gaga joins the cast of "Joker: Folie à Deux" as Harley Quinn. 

Quinn has gotten a lot less live-action screen time in comparison to the Joker. Margot Robbie portrayed the character in "Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey" and "The Suicide Squad." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not much of the plot has been released yet, but it has been revealed that this will be a musical. 

Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn on screen

Margot Robbie previously portrayed Harley Quinn in numerous films, including "The Suicide Squad."  (AP Images)

More is expected to be revealed soon with a trailer on its way April 9.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 4, 2024. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending