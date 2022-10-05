Johnny Depp performs in Washington DC with Jeff Beck in front of lawyers from Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp's performance at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night was in front of familiar faces.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star kicked off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in front of Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, his attorneys from the Amber Heard trial.

Depp's girlfriend, Joelle Rich, the married lawyer who represented him in his U.K. defamation trial against a British tabloid, was not seen at the show.

Vasquez spoke with Fox News Digital after the show as she signed autographs for eager fans outside the venue.

When asked about the upcoming appeal Heard has filed, Vasquez said, "I think we are really confident in the case we put on, the verdict, and I like our chances on the appeal."

During Depp's performance, fans were seen throwing undergarments at the actor and musician on stage.

After Depp joined Beck in shows in Europe throughout the summer, the duo are now embarking on a U.S. tour, with upcoming shows in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Depp has dominated the headlines this year as he battled it out with his ex-wife in their multimillion-dollar defamation trial.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed hilm on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

Heard filed a notice of appeal in July to challenge the verdict in Depp's defamation trial against her.

Heard, 36, is asking the Virginia Court of Appeals to overturn the panel's decision after a shocking live-streamed trial that included allegations that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor had penetrated her with a liquor bottle and that she had lopped off the tip of his finger in a fit of rage.

The couple's trial has been turned into a movie. "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" is a new dramatized flick from streaming service Tubi that stars Megan Davis as Heard and Mark Hapka as Depp.

During the trial, Depp and Beck took to the stage overseas as the jury deliberated.

Videos posted on social media show Depp, guitar in hand, rocking out on stage during Beck's concert, which took place in Sheffield, England, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The piar performed their 2020 collaboration "Isolation," the videos appeared to show.

The actor seemed to address the famous case on Beck’s recently released album "18," for which Depp reportedly wrote two of the ballads of the 13-track effort.

On the track "Sad Motherf----in’ Parade," Depp belts out, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch… If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."

Depp turned up at MTV's VMA show in late August, appearing virtually as a moon man. His cameo sparked a reaction from Heard's sister , who called him "disgusting" and "clearly desperate."

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.