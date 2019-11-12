John Witherspoon's cause of death revealed

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon died of a heart attack, according to his death certificate.

TMZ, which obtained the certificate, reported that coronary artery disease and obesity were listed as underlying causes. It also names hypertension as another significant condition, but it's not listed as an underlying cause.

Witherspoon died on Oct. 29 at his Los Angeles home, his manager told The Associated Press at the time. He was 77.

The family said in a statement to Deadline that Witherspoon is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander and a large extended family.

Witherspoon began his career appearing in 1970s TV shows, such as "Barnaby Jones" and "The Richard Pryor Show," NPR reported. He also performed on "The Wayans Bros." television series and voiced the grandfather in "The Boondocks" animated series.

His most recognizable role was "Pops," Ice Cube's father in the stoner comedy "Friday" and its two sequels. He played a crude but affectionate father trying to guide his son to be better. Witherspoon’s film roles also included "Vampire in Brooklyn" and "Boomerang," and he was a frequent guest on "Late Show with David Letterman."

