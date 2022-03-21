John Travolta receives his 737 pilot’s license: ‘Very proud moment’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Travolta is adding another pilot’s license to his list of accomplishments.

The "Grease" actor, 68, shared with his Instagram followers on Sunday a video of himself in front of a Boeing 737 plane.

"A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license," Travolta captioned his video, adding an airplane emoji.

In the video, he mentions that he has a 747 and a 707 pilot’s license.

Travolta has been a licensed pilot since he was 22-years-old and owns several planes, including a Boeing 707-138 that he keeps at his Florida home.

The actor often shares videos of himself flying to his social media accounts, with his most recent being in November.

His comment section is full of praise, including one fan who said, "You are lucky to have achieved so much. Yet, you have experienced the most difficult challenges. Cheers to you."

Travolta’s late-wife, Kelly Preston, died in July of 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta announced on Instagram at the time.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he added. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

The family suffered another loss in 2009 when Travolta's son Jett passed away at age 16 after suffering a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas. Travolta is also dad to son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Ella, 21, whom he shared with Preston.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.