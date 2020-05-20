John Travolta takes to the sky in private plane during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Being under quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped John Travolta from getting out of the house and into the sky.

The actor, 66, who is also a licensed pilot since he was 22 years old, posted a video on Tuesday from the cockpit of one of his planes.

"It’s always exciting to get back in here again!" Travolta said in the caption as he turned the camera to the blue sky outside the window.

Travolta owns a few planes, including a Boeing 707-138 that he keeps at his Florida home.

His wife, actress Kelly Preston, told The Telegraph in 2018 that she loves being flown around by her husband. "John and I travel all the time," she said. "He’s had his license for almost 30 years."

"At our house in Ocala, northern Florida, we have the planes parked out front because we have a runway attached. I never get nervous when John’s piloting because he’s calm in any situation and can handle the pressure. He’s flown us all over the world — Russia, South Africa, Australia, Tahiti, the UK, the US and the Far East," she added.

Back in November 2019, Travolta posted a photo of his 8-year-old son Benjamin in the cockpit of a plane. "My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight," the "Grease" star captioned the photo.

Travolta became a Qantas Ambassador in June 2002, according to the airline company.

"Upon commencing our Spirit of Friendship Tour, John was presented with his 747-400 'wings', having undergone extensive training with Qantas in Sydney and Boeing in Seattle," Qantas said.