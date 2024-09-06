John Travolta's daughter shares never-before-seen home videos of late mom Kelly Preston

John Travolta and Kelly Preston's daughter, Ella Bleu, is paying tribute to her late mom.

On Friday, the 24-year-old took to social media to share the release of her new song, "Little Bird" — a lullaby dedicated to Preston four years after her death. The music video includes never-before-seen footage of the Travolta family — from the early days to more recent memories shared together.

In the song, Ella sings: "Little bird don't you cry / Would you stay awhile before I fly? / Close your eyes / Won't you smile / Sing a lullaby, it'll be alright / What do I say? / What is real? / When everybody tells me how to feel / What is mine? / How do I speak? / When every word is taken, chosen for me."

JOHN TRAVOLTA HONORS LATE WIFE KELLY PRESTON ON MOTHER'S DAY WITH SWEET THROWBACK VIDEO

"How do I know? / How do I grow? / I'll just take it day by day / But I just need to hear you say / My little bird, don't you cry, hear my lullaby it'll be alright / Little bird how you've grown / But somehow you still think, that you're on your own / With any voice that you choose, just remember it's a gift I gave to you."

"I know it's always been us two / I'll sing this lullaby for you."

The song and the video earned a wave of reactions from fans, who praised Ella for her vulnerability.

"I couldn't watch this without crying," one fan wrote. "Thank you for sharing these beautiful memories with us of your beautiful mom and family."

"That was the most beautiful post I’ve seen on here in a long time," another wrote. "Precious. Your family is so full of love. Hang onto that love sweet girl, take it with you wherever you go whatever you do."

Preston died in 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Travolta announced the news of his wife’s death in an Instagram post at the time.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he added. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

Shortly afterwward, Ella shared her own tribute to her "courageous" mother.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she began the post , sharing the same photo that her father did. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she wrote. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Travolta and Preston share Ella, 24, and Ben, 13. Their eldest son, Jett, died in 2009 after suffering a seizure.