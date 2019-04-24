John Stamos jokes that wife was 'hammered' before she gave birth

John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh reportedly had quite the experience in the moments leading up to their son’s birth last year.

And the series of events ahead of now 1-year-old Billy’s arrival left the soon-to-be-mom a bit tipsy, the "Fuller House" star quipped to People in an article published Wednesday.

“It all started when [Caitlin] had contractions, [but then] we went to the doctor and he said, ‘It’s not ready, why don’t you go home and have a glass of wine?’” Stamos told the outlet. “She normally doesn’t drink, and hadn’t drank for nine months … she had one glass of wine and she was hammered.”

McHugh apparently found some humor in the situation. After arriving at the hospital, she told People that staff administered her an epidural and she “was laughing all over the place.”

Since Billy’s birth, which reportedly happened a few weeks ahead of schedule in April 2018, the pair have stepped into their new roles, with McHugh praising her hubby as “a natural.”