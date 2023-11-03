Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TV

John Ritter’s widow keeps ‘Three’s Company’ star’s legacy alive 20 years after his death

'8 Simple Rules' actor John Ritter died in 2003 from thoracic aortic dissection at the age of 54

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
John Ritter’s wife reflects on actor’s death 20 years later Video

John Ritter’s wife reflects on actor’s death 20 years later

Amy Yasbeck tells Fox News Digital about her husband John Ritters untimely death and how she’s honoring his legacy by spreading awareness with The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health.

John Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck is keeping the legacy of her late husband alive. 

Twenty years later after the beloved actor’s untimely death, Yasbeck is continuing to spread awareness of the fatal disease that took Ritter’s life.

The "8 Simple Rules" actor died after he suffered from aortic dissection and was misdiagnosed.

JOHN RITTER’S SON, WIDOW SHARE MEMORIES OF LATE ‘THREE’S COMPANY’ STAR: ‘HE WAS SUCH A LOVING DAD’

"John was working on a sitcom and during the workday he had chest pain, pain in his back… ripping chest pain and nausea," Yasbeck told Fox News Digital.

amy yasbeck john ritter

John Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck keeps "Three’s Company" star’s legacy alive 20 years after his death. (Getty Images/Amy Yasbeck)

Afterward, she recalled the producer taking Ritter to the emergency room. But when he arrived, Yasbeck explained that the doctors treated the chest pain as a heart attack. 

She said Ritter was instead suffering and dying from thoracic aortic dissection.

Aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the aorta, the body's main artery. Blood rushes through the tear, causing the inner and middle layers of the aorta to split or "dissect." Aortic dissection affects people of all races, ethnicities, genders and ages.

SUZANNE SOMERS DETAILS LAST CONVERSATION WITH JOHN RITTER, TALKS BOUNCING BACK AFTER 'THREE'S COMPANY' FIRING

John Ritter

John Ritter died in 2003 from thoracic aortic dissection at the age of 54. (Getty Images)

The predisposition for aortic dissection often runs in families. Although much cutting-edge research has been devoted to identifying the genetic factors responsible for this silent killer, many people at risk are unaware that they and their families are in danger.

Following his death, Ritter’s wife and fellow actor Yasbeck established The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health with a focus and urgent purpose to prevent unnecessary suffering caused by aortic dissection. The foundation works to raise awareness of the thoracic aortic disease through research, education and advocacy.

WATCH: JOHN RITTER’S WIFE REFLECTS ON ACTOR’S DEATH 20 YEARS LATER

John Ritter’s wife reflects on actor’s death 20 years later Video

Yasbeck continued to tell Fox News Digital that people can help by visiting JohnRitterFoundation.org.

"If you've been diagnosed, or you need to talk to somebody who's been in the same situation, we have the aorta advocates and then ‘Ritter Rules,’ which is a set of rules for understanding what your risk is."

John Ritter's notable roles

Ritter’s career spanned several decades, as his most notable roles include starring in classic television sitcoms such as "Three’s Company" and "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter." (Getty Images)

Ritter’s "8 Simple Rules" co-star Kaley Cuoco is also a big supporter of his foundation. 

When Fox News Digital asked Yasbeck if she keeps in touch with Ritter’s co-star, she replied, "Absolutely."

Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey will be the chairs of the Ritter Foundation's event next May, Yasbeck shared.

‘THREE’S COMPANY’ ACTOR RICHARD KLINE RECALLS BEFRIENDING JOHN RITTER: ‘HE WAS JUST THE ALL-AMERICAN BOY’

Amy Yasbeck and Kaley Cuoco

Amy Yasbeck and Kaley Cuoco attend the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health hosts an Evening from the Heart LA 2022 Gala. (Getty Images)

Ritter portrayed Cuoco’s overbearing on-screen father on "8 Simple Rules" before his sudden death at the age of 54, during the second season of the show. The series aired for three seasons from 2002 until 2005.

John Ritter and Kaley Cuoco

Ritter portrayed Cuoco’s overbearing on-screen father on "8 Simple Rules" before his sudden death. (Getty Images)

Yasbeck additionally detailed how Ritter’s four kids keep their father’s legacy alive.

"There's no way to not keep John's memory alive. All four kids are freaking hilarious, and they do not have to imitate their dad. They've all got their own thing," Yasbeck told Fox News Digital.

WATCH: JOHN RITTER’S WIFE AMY YASBECK ON KEEPING ACTOR’S LEGACY ALIVE

John Ritter’s wife Amy Yasbeck on keeping actor’s legacy alive Video

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If you get all four kids together, you can kind of recreate John, so that's always good. And I have six grandkids, so that helps as well."

Ritter shared sons Jason and Tyler, along with daughter Carly, with his first wife Nancy Morgan. The two were married from 1977 to 1996.

Amy Yasbeck and John Ritter

Amy Yasbeck and John Ritter tied the knot in 1999 and were married until his death in 2003. (Getty Images)

He additionally has a son, Noah, with Yasbeck. The two tied the knot in 1999 and were married until his death.

Ritter’s career spanned several decades, as his most notable roles include starring in classic television sitcoms such as "Three’s Company," "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter," "Clifford the Big Red Dog" and Stephen King’s 1990 miniseries "IT." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Three's Company cast

John Ritter (as Jack Tripper), Suzanne Somers (as Chrissy Snow) and Joyce DeWitt (as Janet Wood) played roommates and Audra Lindley and Norman Fell played their landlords, Stanley and Helen Roper. (Getty Images)

His feature films include "Slingblade," "Skin Deep," "Stay Tuned," "Bad Santa" and "Problem Child 1 and 2." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The award-winning actor received many accolades throughout his esteemed career, including a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe and The People’s Choice award.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending