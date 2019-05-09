John Mayer pokes fun at Shawn Mendes’ steamy Calvin Klein underwear ads

It didn’t take long for the Internet to react to pop star Shawn Mendes’ sizzling Calvin Klein underwear ads — including fellow musician John Mayer who was quick to poke fun at the 20-year-old.

Mendes on Wednesday took to Instagram with three snaps of himself for the brand’s #MyTruth campaign. In the first photo, the “Treat You Better” singer, wearing nothing but white boxer briefs, stares down the camera as he leans against what appears to be a bed. In the second image, he shows off his toned abs while lifting up a white Calvin Klein tee. In the last picture, the Canada-native poses candidly in a denim jacket and jeans, his pants unbuttoned and slightly unzipped as his Calvin Klein-branded underwear peeks above his waistline.

The photos quickly garnered likes and comments from his fans and fellow celebrities, namely singer Demi Lovato, actress Eiza González and the "Half of My Heart" singer Mayer, whose taunting remark had nearly 30,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

“I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so. #fotlpartner,” quipped Mayer.

This isn’t the first time Mendes has modeled for Calvin Klein.

In February, the “Stitches” singer left fans and celebrities in a frenzy when, at the time, he gave his social media followers a little tease with two photos of himself wearing the brand’s iconic underwear.

The sizzling snapshots of Mendes and his chiseled chest not only caught his fans’ attention but prompted reactions from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Mendes, who penned Taylor Swifts' TIME 100 tribute in April, also opened up to Rolling Stone in late November about his sexuality, telling the magazine for its December cover story that he faces a great amount of stress and anxiety comes to dispelling rumors about his sexuality.

“I’d like to say I don’t care about it, but that’s not true,” Mendes said at the time about “this massive, massive thing for the last five years about me being gay.”

"In the back of my heart, I feel like I need to go be seen with someone — like a girl — in public, to prove to people that I’m not gay," he said. “Even though in my heart I know that it’s not a bad thing. There’s still a piece of me that thinks that. And I hate that side of me.”

